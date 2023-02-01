Watch CBS News
Black History is American History: A conversation with National Museum of African American History and Culture

NEW YORK -- This Black History Month, CBS2 will report on the history, culture and achievements of African Americans. 

The National Museum of African American History and Culture is the only national museum dedicated to the documentation of African American history and life. 

Located in Washington, D.C., it's the 19th museum of the Smithsonian Institution. The museum has collected more than 40,000 artifacts to date. 

Dr. Damion L. Thomas is a curator with the museum. He spoke with Cindy Hsu about how Black History Month began and why it's still important 50 years later.

He also talked about the first Black New Yorkers and this year's theme: Black Resistance. 

CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information. 

