Black Health Matters throwing health expo next week in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Black Health Matters is helping improve the health of people of color.

The organization provides health knowledge and well being services with lots of upbeat and positive solutions.

The group is holding its Black Health Matters HARLEM WEEK Health Summit & Expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 17.

Black Health Matters Founder and President Roslyn Young-Daniels spoke with us about the organization and the upcoming expo.

