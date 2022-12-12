Black feminist pioneer Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84

NEW YORK -- Tributes are pouring in for pioneer Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes.

Her lifelong friend and partner in activism Gloria Steinem posted a photo on Instagram recalling Hughes' accomplishments in New York.

For example, creating the West 80th Community Childcare Center and Harlem's first bed and breakfast.

Hughes appeared in the famous 1971 photo with Steinem, in which the two raised their arms in the Black power salute.

Hughes passed away in Florida. She was 84 years old.