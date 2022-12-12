Watch CBS News
Local News

Black feminist pioneer Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Black feminist pioneer Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84
Black feminist pioneer Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84 00:28

NEW YORK -- Tributes are pouring in for pioneer Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes. 

Her lifelong friend and partner in activism Gloria Steinem posted a photo on Instagram recalling Hughes' accomplishments in New York. 

For example, creating the West 80th Community Childcare Center and Harlem's first bed and breakfast. 

Hughes appeared in the famous 1971 photo with Steinem, in which the two raised their arms in the Black power salute. 

Hughes passed away in Florida. She was 84 years old. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 9:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.