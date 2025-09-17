Video shows black bear roaming the aisles of New Jersey Dollar General store

A bear was euthanized after it went into a Sussex County, New Jersey store and bit a woman earlier this week.

Witnesses said the bear had been acting strange, and was threatening people and pets.

Woman injured in bear attack inside Dollar General

It was a menacing sight that was captured on video. The 175-pound female black bear is seen roaming the aisles of Dollar General in Vernon Township on Tuesday afternoon. Sean Clarkin, who shot the footage on his phone, said he coaxed the bear to follow him outside.

"That was it. The bear made the turn, started heading towards us," Clarkin said. "There's people in the store. I would rather get the bear out of the store, have him follow me out."

This 175-pound black bear was put down after biting a woman inside a Vernon Township, New Jersey Dollar General store on Sept. 16, 2025. Sean Clarkin

New Jersey Fish and Wildlife said one woman in the store was injured by the bear and taken to the hospital.

Several witnesses said the bear appeared sick as it was acting erratically. They said it had been terrorizing the area along Route 94 for hours.

Bear eventually put down by police officers

Police used rubber bullets to scare the bear into the woods, but the bear came back and threatened people and pets, including attacking Aaron Gladding's German Shepherd, Lucky.

"Bear got on top of him. My guys were outside, luckily enough. They got the bear distracted long enough to get my dog on a leash," Gladding said.

Lucky got lucky, but the bear had to be put down.

Christine Flohr said she watched from her car, as local police shot the animal.

"My heart just sank. I got tears in my eyes. I'm tearing up now just thinking about it. I asked the cop, you know, 'Was that just a tranquilizer or did you have to shoot him?' He said, 'We had to shoot him.' I just started crying," Flohr said.

New Jersey Fish and Wildlife officials are testing the bear's remains for rabies. The results will be known in a few days.

New Jersey Fish and Wildlife also said to never to approach bears. However, if you do come across one, back away slowly and then be loud and wave your arms to make yourself look big.