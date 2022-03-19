Watch CBS News

37-year-old woman found dead with throat slashed inside Bronx NYCHA apartment

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after officers found a woman dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx.

Officers were responding to a reported assault overnight Saturday at the Betances Houses, a NYCHA complex on East 147th Street, when they found the body of 37-year-old Bjana James.

EMS pronounced James dead at the scene.

So far, there are no arrests.

First published on March 19, 2022 / 1:35 PM

