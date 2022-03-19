37-year-old woman found dead with throat slashed inside Bronx NYCHA apartment
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after officers found a woman dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx.
Officers were responding to a reported assault overnight Saturday at the Betances Houses, a NYCHA complex on East 147th Street, when they found the body of 37-year-old Bjana James.
EMS pronounced James dead at the scene.
So far, there are no arrests.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.