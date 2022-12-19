Billy Joel postpones Madison Square Garden performance due to viral infection
NEW YORK -- Billy Joel fans will have to wait a while longer to see him live.
He announced he is canceling his upcoming concert at Madison Square Garden. It was set to be his final MSG show of the year.
Joel says he has a viral infection and doctors ordered him to rest his voice.
The Piano Man's representatives say he will be back to performing live next month.
The show has been rescheduled for June.
