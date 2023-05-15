Billy Joel reportedly lists his Long Island waterfront estate for $49 million
NEW YORK - The Piano Man may be movin' out.
According to Newsday, Billy Joel is putting up his 26-acre estate in the Town of Oyster Bay up for sale for $49 million.
The listing for the property describes the property as "extraordinary," including a 20,000+ square foot house, a three bedroom beach house, pool, garage, exercise room, helicopter pad, guest apartment, bowling alley, and dock.
The future homeowner will be responsible for an estimated $625,346 in taxes.
