New Orleans terror attack victim Billy DiMaio honored at wake in New Jersey

Wake held in New Jersey for local New Orleans terror attack victim

Wake held in New Jersey for local New Orleans terror attack victim

Wake held in New Jersey for local New Orleans terror attack victim

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — A New Jersey man killed in the Jan. 1 New Orleans terror attack was honored Wednesday.

Family and friends attended a wake for 25-year-old Billy DiMaio in Middletown. DiMaio was one of 14 people killed New Year's Day when a man intentionally drove a truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street.

DiMaio grew up in Holmdel and was in New Orleans with friends at the time of the attack.

His funeral will be held Thursday at St. Catharine's Church in Holmdel. Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff in his honor.

Remembering the New Orleans terror attack victims

Several other victims of the attack had ties to the Tri-State Area.

Princeton graduates Martin "Tiger" Bech and Ryan Quigley were in New Orleans together to celebrate New Year's Eve. Bech was killed and Quigley was injured.

Matthew Tenedorio, who was born on Long Island and moved to the New Orleans area as a child, was fatally shot when the attacker got out of his vehicle and began to open fire on the crowd.