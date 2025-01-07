Holmdel, N.J. to honor New Orleans terror attack victim Billy DiMaio

HOLMDEL, N.J. - Holmdel, N.J. will pause Friday to remember a resident killed in the New Orleans terror attack.

William "Billy" DiMaio, 25, was among those killed on New Year's Day.

DiMaio graduated from public school in Holmdel in 2017. Holmdel Public Schools will hold a moment of silence in his honor at 8 a.m. Friday, officials announced. That will be followed by a moment of silence at Holmdel's Town Hall at 9 a.m.

"The DiMaio family has been in my thoughts," Holmdel Mayor Brian Foster said. "Billy embodied what this community is about. He volunteered his time and gave back to the high school lacrosse program ever since he graduated high school, in particular helping to coach the youth programs and the off-season indoor team. This is a huge loss for our community and my thoughts and prayers go out to the Billy's family and friends."

"Words cannot express the devastation our family is experiencing. Billy had a smile that could light up a room, and his laughter was truly infectious. His energetic personality inspired everyone around him. He cared for others more than himself and, as the oldest brother to Samantha and Anthony held a unique and irreplaceable role in their lives as wells as cousins and friends. He will be dearly missed," DiMaio's family said in a statement after the attack. "His parents, Bill and Tracie are heartbroken by this loss. Their love and dedication to Billy were unwavering, and they find solace in the many wonderful memories they shared with him. Our family stands together in this difficult time, honoring Billy's beautiful spirit and the incredible impact he had on all of us."

"The Holmdel Township School District is deeply saddened to learn that Billy DiMaio, a 2017 graduate of Holmdel High School, was among the victims of the recent terrorist attack in New Orleans. Billy was a valued member of our community who gave back by assisting with the boys' lacrosse program, leaving a positive impact on our students," the Holmdel Township School District said in a statement after the attack. "The district's administration and counseling department stand ready to support any students or staff who may be struggling with this tragic loss. On behalf of the Board of Education and the entire Holmdel school community, we extend our deepest condolences to the DiMaio family and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time."