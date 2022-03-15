Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammy Awards

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.

The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.

Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee with 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

Brothers Osborne have been nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Album

BTS are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Brandi Carlile is nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best American Roots Performance



Billie Eilish received seven nominations: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance , Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video and Best Music Film



Lil Nas X is nominated for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Music Video. Previous nominee Jack Harlow has two nominations in the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Album Of The Year



Olivia Rodrigo is up for seven GRAMMY Awards: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video



