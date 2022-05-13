Watch CBS News
Local News

Former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio opens up about what he would have done differently: "I realize I got lost in the weeds"

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Former mayor Bill de Blasio reflects on time in office
Former mayor Bill de Blasio reflects on time in office 00:37

NEW YORK -- Former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is back to talking politics more than 100 days after leaving office.

He was on the radio Friday and discussed some of the things he would have done differently as mayor.

"I realize I got lost in the weeds. One of the phrase I put in the op-ed really typifies it to me -- I mistook policy for popularity," de Blasio said.

De Blasio recently wrote an op-ed offering up advice for Democrats ahead of the midterms.

He encouraged staying engaged with the public instead of carrying out too much work behind closed doors.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 13, 2022 / 7:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.