Bike MS 2025 returns to NYC today. See the routes and street closures.
Bike MS 2025 is traveling down the streets of New York City today, which means many roads are closed to traffic.
The fundraiser starts and ends on Manhattan's West Side, and cyclists can choose either a 30-mile route or a 50-mile route, all to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Bike MS: 2025 New York City route maps
The 30-mile route travels around the entire borough of Manhattan, taking cyclists through the Battery Park Tunnel and featuring views of the George Washington Bridge, Brooklyn Bridge and other NYC landmarks, according to the event's organizers.
The 50-mile route adds an extra challenge, taking cyclists over the George Washington Bridge into New Jersey and back, just like last year.
Both routes conclude at Pier 76 along the Hudson River.
Manhattan street closures for Bike MS: NYC 2025
The following streets will be closed Sunday for Bike MS: NYC, according to the city Department of Transportation.
- West Street (Southbound) between West 54th Street and Battery Park Underpass
- Battery Park Underpass (South tube) between West Street and FDR Drive
- FDR Drive (Northbound) between Battery Park Underpass and Harlem River Drive
- Harlem River Drive (Northbound) between FDR Drive and 10th Avenue
- 10th Avenue between Harlem River Drive and West 218th Street
- West 218th Street between 10th Avenue and Indian Road
- Indian Road between West 218th Street and West 214th Street
- 214th Street between Indian Road and Seaman Avenue
- Seaman Avenue between West 214th Street and Riverside Drive
- Riverside Drive between Seaman Avenue and Henry Hudson Parkway
- Henry Hudson Parkway / Joe DiMaggio Highway / West Street (Southbound) between Riverside Drive and West 54th Street
- West 43rd Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue/West Street
- West 40th Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue/West Street
- 12th Avenue/West Side Highway between West 34th Street and West 43rd Street
- West 59th Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue
- West End Avenue between West 59th Street and West 72nd Street
- West 72nd Street between West End Avenue and Riverside Drive
- Riverside Drive between West 72nd Street and West 165th Street