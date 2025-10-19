Bike MS 2025 returns to NYC today. See the routes and street closures.

Bike MS 2025 is traveling down the streets of New York City today, which means many roads are closed to traffic.

The fundraiser starts and ends on Manhattan's West Side, and cyclists can choose either a 30-mile route or a 50-mile route, all to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Bike MS: 2025 New York City route maps

The 30-mile route travels around the entire borough of Manhattan, taking cyclists through the Battery Park Tunnel and featuring views of the George Washington Bridge, Brooklyn Bridge and other NYC landmarks, according to the event's organizers.

The 50-mile route adds an extra challenge, taking cyclists over the George Washington Bridge into New Jersey and back, just like last year.

Both routes conclude at Pier 76 along the Hudson River.

Manhattan street closures for Bike MS: NYC 2025

The following streets will be closed Sunday for Bike MS: NYC, according to the city Department of Transportation.

West Street (Southbound) between West 54th Street and Battery Park Underpass

Battery Park Underpass (South tube) between West Street and FDR Drive

FDR Drive (Northbound) between Battery Park Underpass and Harlem River Drive

Harlem River Drive (Northbound) between FDR Drive and 10th Avenue

10th Avenue between Harlem River Drive and West 218th Street

West 218th Street between 10th Avenue and Indian Road

Indian Road between West 218th Street and West 214th Street

214th Street between Indian Road and Seaman Avenue

Seaman Avenue between West 214th Street and Riverside Drive

Riverside Drive between Seaman Avenue and Henry Hudson Parkway

Henry Hudson Parkway / Joe DiMaggio Highway / West Street (Southbound) between Riverside Drive and West 54th Street

West 43rd Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue/West Street

West 40th Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue/West Street

12th Avenue/West Side Highway between West 34th Street and West 43rd Street

West 59th Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue

West End Avenue between West 59th Street and West 72nd Street

West 72nd Street between West End Avenue and Riverside Drive

Riverside Drive between West 72nd Street and West 165th Street

Click here for more details about the ride.