Bike MS 2024 will shut down streets in Manhattan this Sunday. Get route maps, road closures and more.

NEW YORK — Bike MS 2024 will shut down streets in Manhattan on Sunday.

Participants can take either a 30-mile or 50-mile ride on traffic-free roads, all while raising money for the National MS Society.

Bike MS: New York City 2024 route map

The ride begins and ends at Pier 76, located on the West Side Highway between 35th and 36th streets. Cyclists will travel along the East and West Side Highways and through the Battery Park Tunnel.

Bike MS: New York City 2024 30-mile route Bike MS

The 50-mile route takes participants across the George Washington Bridge and through New Jersey before returning to Manhattan.

Bike MS: New York City 2024 50-mile route Bike MS

Manhattan street closures for Bike MS: New York City 2024

The NYPD says the following streets will be closed to traffic Sunday:

West Street (Southbound) between West 54th Street and Battery Park Underpass

Battery Park Underpass (South tube) between West Street and FDR Drive

FDR Drive (Northbound) between Battery Park Underpass and Harlem River Drive

Harlem River Drive (Northbound) between FDR Drive and 10th Avenue

10th Avenue between Harlem River Drive and West 218th Street

West 218th Street between 10th Avenue and Indian Road

Indian Road between West 218th Street and West 214th Street

214th Street between Indian Road and Seaman Avenue

Seaman Avenue between West 214th Street and Riverside Drive

Riverside Drive between Seaman Avenue and Henry Hudson Parkway

Henry Hudson Parkway / Joe DiMaggio Highway / West Street (Southbound) between Riverside Drive and West 54th Street

West 43rd Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue/West Street

West 40th Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue/West Street

12th Avenue/West Side Highway between West 34th Street and West 43rd Street

West 59th Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue

West End Avenue between West 59th Street and West 72nd Street

West 72nd Street between West End Avenue and Riverside Drive

Riverside Drive between West 72nd Street and West 165th Street

Port Authority has also announced the following closures for the George Washington Bridge from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday:

One eastbound lane on the upper level and one eastbound lane on the lower level will be closed.

The ramps from both the upper and lower levels eastbound to the southbound Henry Hudson Parkway will be closed. Motorists can exit at 178th Street.

The ramp from 177th Street to the southbound Henry Hudson Parkway will be closed. Motorists can use Riverside Drive.

All lanes on the ramp from the westbound lower level Trans-Manhattan Expressway to the southbound Henry Hudson Parkway will be closed. Motorists can exit at 181st Street.

Bike MS: New York City 2024 schedule

Pier 76 will open for participants at 6 a.m. The opening ceremony will begin at the start line arch at 7:15 a.m. before the ride kicks off at 7:30 a.m. The cut-off time for participants to enter the route is 8 a.m.

Cyclists are expected to start crossing the finish line around 9:45 a.m., with the last rider expected around 1:15 p.m. A festival will be held at Pier 76 until 3 p.m.