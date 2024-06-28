NYC celebrates end of Pride Month with weekend of events. Here's what's happening

NEW YORK -- This weekend is the grand finale to Pride Month in New York City with Sunday's massive Pride March and several big events leading up to it.

Sunday's march steps off at 25th Street and Fifth Avenue at noon, then winds its way through Chelsea and the West Village to 16th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Preparations well underway for 2024 NYC Pride March

"New York City is going to be painted in rainbow," said Kazz Alexander, co-chair of Heritage of Pride.

Alexander says there are over 400 contingents participating in the march.

"We're hoping for a safe and secure Pride parade, that's really our focus. Our theme is 'Reflect. Empower. Unite.' So we're bringing together folks who've challenged in the past at Stonewall and young people ... so it's a real convergence of the past, present and future," Alexander said.

Weekend of events ends Pride Month in NYC

A big carnival will be held at Pier 16 and Pier 17 at South Street Seaport on Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. It's a show of support for LGBTQ+ youth and families.

"We are handing out cotton candy, popcorn ... Nonstop entertainment from local community talent," said Evan Reed, production manager for Youth Pride.

Pride Month started as a protest and became a celebration. Now, it's both, said Todd Sears, founder and CEO of Out Leadership.

"As a community, it is our one time a year to come together and to celebrate and be with each other and recharge because we have to go back out every single day and be ourselves in a society that's increasingly hostile to us. So I hope everybody has a fantastic Pride weekend. I want everyone to celebrate and know the progress that we have made, but know that we've gotta do more to keep that progress going forward," Sears said.

Also on Sunday near the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, Pride Fest will be in full swing.