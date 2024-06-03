Stonewall Inn marks start of Pride Month with fundraiser to fight bills rolling back gay rights

NEW YORK -- The Stonewall Inn in New York City's West Village hosted a party with purpose Monday, marking the first full week of Pride Month.

The Stonewall Inn, where the gay rights movement started, hosted a fundraiser for Inclusion Tennessee, a group working to fight the drag queen ban that made national news before it was ruled unconstitutional and other legislation attacking the queer community.

"It's about making sure that there's representation for members of the queer community that don't have other options, like can't just move to another place," said Jen Spinner.

"I think there are far too many potholes in Nashville for the government to be worried about drag queens," said musician Joy Oladokun, who identifies as gender-nonconforming and lives in Nashville.

The American Civil Liberties Union is tracking hundreds of bills in state legislatures across the U.S. that aim to roll back the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans.

Stonewall riots started gay rights movement

In 1969, riots against police officers inside the historic Stonewall Inn started the movement.

"This is the first time I've ever had the honor of being here and I got to share with my partner, who is from Venezuela, the history of Stonewall," said Patrick Custer.

Stacy Lentz, the co-owner of Stonewall, said the rights the queer community enjoys today cannot be taken for granted.

"Everything that they fought for right in this very place in 1969 can easily be erased," said Lentz. "It's crazy to think that now in 2024, 55 years after the riots, our community is still being attacked."