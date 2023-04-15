Watch CBS News
#BetterTogether: Hundreds expected at Lustgarten Foundation's Pancreatic Cancer Walk for Research

Lustgarten Foundation celebrating 25 years of pancreatic cancer research fundraisers
Lustgarten Foundation celebrating 25 years of pancreatic cancer research fundraisers 03:20

NEW YORK -- The Lustgarten Foundation walk for pancreatic cancer research takes place Sunday in New York City

Hundreds are expected to take part at Pier 84 in Hudson River Park. The walk starts at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow. 

This year, the nonprofit is celebrating its 25th birthday. 

Dr. Elliott Newman, chief of surgical oncology at Northwell Health's Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, joined CBS2 News on Saturday morning to discuss the fundraiser's impact and how people can get involved.

CBS2 is a proud partner under our #BetterTogether campaign. 

