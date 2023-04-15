BetterTogether: Hundreds expected at Lustgarten Foundation's Pancreatic Cancer Walk for Research

NEW YORK -- The Lustgarten Foundation walk for pancreatic cancer research takes place Sunday in New York City.

Hundreds are expected to take part at Pier 84 in Hudson River Park. The walk starts at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow.

This year, the nonprofit is celebrating its 25th birthday.

Dr. Elliott Newman, chief of surgical oncology at Northwell Health's Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, joined CBS2 News on Saturday morning to discuss the fundraiser's impact and how people can get involved.

Watch the interview here or in the player above.

CBS2 is a proud partner under our #BetterTogether campaign.

Click here for more information.