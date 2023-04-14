BetterTogether: Lustgarten Foundation and CBS New York teaming up to walk for pancreatic cancer research

NEW YORK -- Pancreatic cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

The devastating disease rarely causes early symptoms, so it's often diagnosed after the cancer has already spread.

"It begins in a subtle way. The pancreas sits in the center of your abdomen, and it's not easily detectable by anything we can do in exam. Often when it presents, it's already far advanced," Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center President and CEO Dr. Selwyn Vickers told CBS News New York.

The Lustgarten Foundation was established to transform pancreatic cancer into a curable disease and improve patient outcomes.

"Because of research we're funding, we do have better therapies, people are surviving pancreatic cancer," Lustgarten Foundation CEO Linda Tantawi said. "At our walk, you'll see people with the 'survivor' hat on, and we love that."

For the second year, CBS New York is a community partner of the Lustgarten Foundation to help raise awareness and support their medical research.

This Sunday, Natalie Duddridge will emcee their New York City Walk for Research, along with Ali Bauman at Pier 84 Hudson River Park. The events get started at 8:30 a.m., and the walk steps off at 9:30 a.m.

