#BetterTogether: Community Food Bank of New Jersey hosts 24-hour pack-a-thon

By John Elliott

/ CBS New York

HILLSIDE, N.J. -- A special event is underway in New Jersey to help families in need. 

CBS2s is partnering with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey to help fight food insecurity as part of our #BetterTogether campaign

John Elliott was in Hillside as they kicked off their 24-hour pack-a-thon Friday morning.

"The need has never been greater. There are 650,000 New Jerseyans that are in need of food and, of that, a staggering amount -- 175,000 -- are children who don't know where their next meal is going to come from," an Emerging Leader name Matt told Elliott. 

The pack-a-thon runs from 9 a.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday in hopes of raising money for 24,000 meals.

CLICK HERE to join the cause.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 10:51 AM

