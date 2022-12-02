Watch CBS News
Time Out New York shares where to find the best holiday light shows in NYC

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas all around New York City with holiday light displays popping up in every borough.

Of course everyone knows about the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and the dazzling home displays in Dyker Heights, but there are plenty more places to get in the holiday spirit.

Rossilynne Culgan, the Things To Do editor at Time Out New York, joined CBS News New York to share her list of the best light shows in the city.

It includes the Amaze Light Festival in Queens, which is one of the largest light shows in the country, along with displays at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and the Bronx Zoo.

To check out Rossilynne's complete list of holiday light shows around the city, click here.

