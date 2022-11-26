Day after Thanksgiving, Dyker Heights residents working on world famous holiday decorations

Dyker Heights ready once again to put up over-the-top holiday decorations

NEW YORK -- It's the official start of the holiday season, and residents in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn are not missing a beat.

As CBS2's Hannah Kliger reported Friday, the annual world famous, extravagant decorations are shining bright.

It's that time of year. The pumpkins are in the trash, and now it's all about the wreaths and candy canes.

"The décor and everything brings your spirit up and you feel so much better," Howard Beach resident Maria Speranza told Kliger.

JJ Christmas, a shop for all things Christmas, has been in the community since the 1950s. Kevin Flynn has worked there since he was 12 and bought the business in 2004.

"We're known for Christmas lighting all around the world pretty much. They run bus tours into the area and apparently we're a stop on their tour," he said.

The owner said Black Friday is really the start of the season, but its going to be next week -- the first week of December -- when it's expected to be the busiest.

But even before the holiday rush, shoppers were filtering in Friday.

"We're looking to get a wreath, we are going to the cemetery, we want to lay a wreath on our parents' graves," said Dyker Heights resident James Pelser.

Dozens of trees wait for pickup, while lights and ornaments twinkle inside.

"They got beautiful things, the only thing is because of the economy, prices went sky high," Speranza said.

Walking through the community, already the Santas are out and the wreaths embellish the beauty of the homes.

Kliger spoke with one couple who has lived there for six years and love the neighborhood's holiday tradition.

"I do it myself. No company, myself. I got seven people working with me in construction, and so I bring them here and they know what to do," Dyker Heights resident Sammy Vitali said.

While Vitali finished the work outside, his wife Giovanna Vitali put the finishing touches on the inside.

"A lot of work, but that's OK. It's OK, we're happy," she said.

Soon, walking tours and even buses of excited visitors will be arriving, many hoping to get a glimpse of the world famous neighborhood known for being the brightest in Brooklyn.

While some residents take the work of decorating upon themselves, others hire local decorators to install and even sometimes design elaborate displays.