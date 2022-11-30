Watch CBS News
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting set for Wednesday night

NEW YORK - The unofficial start to the holiday season in New York takes place Wednesday - the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. 

Thousands are expected Wednesday night at Rockefeller Plaza in Midtown to see the 82-foot tall Norway spruce be lit up for the holidays. 

This year's tree hails from upstate New York from the town of Queensbury. It has been strung with 50,000 lights on about five miles of wire. 

The lighting ceremony begins at 8 p.m. and will feature music and performances. 

