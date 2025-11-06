Bergen County, N.J. hosts emergency food distribution event for furloughed workers, SNAP recipients

An emergency food distribution event is taking place Thursday in Bergen County, New Jersey.

It comes amid the ongoing government shutdown as millions of Americans struggle to put food on the table, including tens of thousands in New Jersey.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients and furloughed federal workers are the focus of the event, organizers said.

The White House initially said it would not release contingency funds for SNAP until the shutdown ends. After a court order, the Trump administration said it would release about 65% of it, but the White House has not confirmed when those funds will reach people.

"It's scary. I'm 9 months pregnant, I have kids. It's scary," one recipient said.

"As of today, we've seen not one penny released. Not one penny uploaded onto people's EBT cards, and not one dime that is out there supporting our most needy residents. We have, in Bergen County, 26,000 households, about 43,000 of our neighbors who are relying upon the SNAP benefits," Bergen County Commissioner Tracy Zur said.

More emergency food events are planned for the coming days, county leaders said.