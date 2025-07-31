2 more suspects charged in 2024 Belt Parkway insurance scheme, staged car crashes on NYC highways

Two more men have been charged in connection to what authorities say was a staged car crash on the Belt Parkway in October 2024.

Another man, Maikel Martinez, was previously charged back in November. His case is pending.

Men allegedly deliberately caused car crashes for insurance payouts

Brooklyn residents Jaime Huiracocha, 53, and Victor Murillo, 34, are facing a number of charges, including staging a motor vehicle accident, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and insurance fraud.

The Queens district attorney's office says the two men deliberately caused three car crashes, including the Belt Parkway crash, then sought insurance payouts.

They were arraigned Tuesday night and have been ordered to return to court in September. If convicted of the top count, they each face up to 15 years in prison.

City officials urge anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of insurance fraud to call the Insurance Fraud Hotline at 888-372-8369 or visit dfs.ny.gov/consumers to file an online report.

Staged car crash on Belt Parkway caught on dashcam video

According to the Queens DA's office, Huiracocha met with a group of individuals, including Murillo, in East New York on Oct. 16, 2024, told them how to stage a car crash and promised them thousands of dollars for their participation.

The individuals then allegedly drove to the Belt Parkway in four separate vehicles and, using headphones to communicate with each other, decided to target Asphia Natasha's vehicle in their scheme.

Authorities say Murillo drove a Honda Civic in front of Natasha's vehicle, then came to an abrupt stop, forcing Natasha to slam on her brakes. After Natasha also came to a stop, Murillo allegedly quickly backed into her car, damaging both vehicles.

Four people then got out of the Honda, including Martinez, who claimed his wife had been driving the car, authorities say. Meanwhile, Murillo allegedly got out of the Honda and into another car, which left the scene.

The DA's office says an insurance claim was filed for damages to the Honda.

Natasha's vehicle was equipped with both front and rear dashboard cameras, which caught the entire incident. She shared the videos with authorities and online.

Suspects linked to another Belt Parkway crash, Nassau Expressway crash

Huiracocha and Murillo are also accused of staging two other crashes.

Authorities say on Oct. 3, 2024, Murillo intentionally cut in front of a tractor trailer on the Nassau Expressway, and the tractor trailer driver was unable to avoid hitting his vehicle. The suspects allegedly filed personal injury claims totaling more than $3,000.

On Aug. 24, 2024, the men allegedly staged another crash on the Belt Parkway near the Erskine Street exit. In that incident, authorities say the driver of a Honda Civic merged into a lane directly in front of another driver, causing a crash. According to authorities, personal injury claims totaling more than $79,000 were filed in connection to that crash.