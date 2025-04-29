NYPD officer fatally shoots driver near Belt Parkway in Brooklyn

Driver shot by police near Belt Parkway in Brooklyn

A New York City police officer shot and killed a driver near the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

It happened at Seaview Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

Officers tried to pull over stolen vehicle

According to police, officers on the Belt Parkway spotted a Porsche with suspicious license plates around 8:06 p.m. and checked the plate numbers. The officers discovered the vehicle had been stolen in Pennsylvania and tried to pull the driver over near Cropsey Avenue.

Police say the driver started speeding and got off the Belt Parkway, but then quickly got back on. The officers did not pursue the vehicle, but they alerted neighboring precincts the Porsche was heading in their direction.

Several exits away, at Exit 13, officers set up a road block on a service road and tried to intercept the vehicle, police say. The driver of the Porsche allegedly sped onto the service road toward the officers.

No officers were struck, but the driver did come close to one officer. Police say that officer fired one shot, striking the driver.

The driver continued traveling before crashing into an NYPD vehicle at Pennsylvania Avenue.

NYPD officers performed life-saving measures on the driver until he could be transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Passenger taken into custody

The driver's name has not yet been released, but police say he was 28 years old and was on federal probation for interstate transport of stolen vehicles out of Pennsylvania.

A passenger who was in the Porsche was taken into custody.

An unknown number of involved officers were taken to local hospitals to be checked out, the NYPD says.

Doris Isakov said her husband was on the Belt Parkway at the time of the incident.

"My husband was on the way towards the Jackie Robinson and he told me, he had called me up telling me he just saw like 20 cops zoom the opposite direction towards the Belt Parkway," Isakov said. "He's like, 'Oh my god, another, like, 10 just flew by. You know, 30 cops, oh my god, 40 cops, that's insane.'"

Police say the entire incident was captured on born-worn cameras.

No weapons were recovered from the Porsche, police say.