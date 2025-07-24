Queens building owner issued violation after facade collapse injures 3

New York City Department of Buildings inspectors have issued a violation to the owner of a Queens building after a furniture store's facade collapsed Wednesday, injuring three people.

Residents in the Bellerose neighborhood are in disbelief after the facade collapse on Jericho Turnpike. Some 175 linear feet of the parapet wall came down onto the sidewalk and street below, the DOB said.

So far, the cause of the collapse is not known.

Three people, including two children, were hurt in a facade collapse in Queens on July 23, 2025. CBS News New York

Inspectors issued what's called an OATH/ECB violation to the property owner for "failure to maintain the building," according to the DOB. They ordered the building owner to construct a tight board fence in front of the property to protect the public.

A complaint in June said the building wasn't up to date and there were holes in the ceiling and floor. It's not clear if that's connected to Wednesday's collapse.

"I just opened the store two weeks ago, and this thing happened," Plaza Furniture owner Billy Rashid said.

Rashid's facade fell on three people, including two children. Cars parked next to the building were crushed.

At least five businesses on Jericho Turnpike between 245th and 246th Streets have been given vacate orders.

"I stopped at the light down there, heard a loud boom, I looked behind me all I saw was smoke in the air and people running toward the building," witness Victoria Craig said.

The three people hurt in the collapse were hospitalized in stable condition.