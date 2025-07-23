2 children, 1 adult injured in Queens facade collapse

Three people, including two children, were hurt in a facade collapse in Queens on Wednesday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at a furniture store on Jericho Turnpike between 245th and 246th streets.

Fire officials say about 60 feet of the facade collapsed, toppling onto the sidewalk and at least two vehicles that were parked along the curb. Video from Chopper 2 shows the extent of the damage.

Witnesses said after the collapse, good Samaritans ran toward the building to help.

"I stopped at the light down there, and I heard a loud boom. So I looked behind me, and all I saw was smoke in the air and people running toward the building," witness Victoria Craig said.

"We just saw that people needed help. I pulled over, and they were trying to move the facade off to make sure there's no one underneath," witness Jophry Philip said. "And luckily only one person was underneath. He came out and he was already standing on his own, thank God."

Police say that 25-year-old pedestrian suffered back injuries.

According to police, an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were sitting in one of the parked vehicles that was struck by debris. The 13-year-old suffered leg injuries, and the 11-year-old suffered back pain.

The three victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

A dog checks the rubble from a facade collapse in Queens for victims on July 23, 2025. Chopper 2

At one point, first responders were seen sending a dog in to sniff the rubble for any additional victims, but none were found.

The westbound side of the Jericho Turnpike is closed while the investigation continues.