Police: Man in traditional Jewish attire, synagogue window shot with BB gun in Brooklyn

Report on antisemitic incidents in America paints ugly picture in New York

Police are searching for this SUV in connection to a possible hate crime that happened in Bedford-Stuyvesant on May 16, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police say a person in a dark-colored SUV fired a BB gun at a synagogue on Spencer Street, shattering the front window.

The suspect then allegedly fired again at an 18-year-old man on the sidewalk who police say was wearing traditional Jewish attire. A pellet hit the man, leaving a scratch on his neck.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.