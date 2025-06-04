Watch CBS News
Local News

Large fire in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn damages several buildings

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Chopper 2 live over Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn fire - full coverage
Chopper 2 live over Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn fire - full coverage 26:31

A large fire tore through a residential building in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn and damaged the buildings next to it. 

Flames could be seen enveloping the building at Stuyvesant and Lafayette Avenues just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

chopper-1230pm-hi-res-still-13-38-4501.jpg
CBS News New York

The fire quickly grew to three alarms, and damage from the fire spread to the adjoining buildings. Numerous firefighters could be seen on the roof of the structure as firefighters worked to put the flames out.

Most of the flames appeared to be out by just after 2 p.m. 

chopper-1230pm-hi-res-still.jpg
A three-alarm fire on June 4, 2025 in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.  CBS News New York

There was no immediate word of injuries. So far there's no word on the cause.

The FDNY said people should expect delays and avoid the area. 

Chopper 2 was live over the scene.

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.