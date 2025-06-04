Large fire in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn damages several buildings

A large fire tore through a residential building in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn and damaged the buildings next to it.

Flames could be seen enveloping the building at Stuyvesant and Lafayette Avenues just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CBS News New York

The fire quickly grew to three alarms, and damage from the fire spread to the adjoining buildings. Numerous firefighters could be seen on the roof of the structure as firefighters worked to put the flames out.

Most of the flames appeared to be out by just after 2 p.m.

A three-alarm fire on June 4, 2025 in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. CBS News New York

There was no immediate word of injuries. So far there's no word on the cause.

The FDNY said people should expect delays and avoid the area.

Chopper 2 was live over the scene.