2 injured in Saturday afternoon shooting in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Two people were injured in a daytime shooting in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Police say a man and a woman were shot while on Willoughby Avenue and Nostrand Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 12:15 p.m.

It appears a car was struck by bullet multiple times.

It's unclear if the victims were inside that vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Police say the woman is in critical condition and the man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

First published on September 9, 2023 / 4:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

