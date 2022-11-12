Watch CBS News
Bayonne Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz dies suddenly while on duty

BAYONNE, N.J. -- Police in Bayonne are mourning the death of one of their own.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Police Chief Robert Geisler said Captain Paul Jamolawicz died suddenly while on duty Friday night.

Police in Bayonne gathered outside the hospital to pay their respects.

Chief Geisler states: "It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community. On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family."

Posted by Bayonne Police Department on Saturday, November 12, 2022

Jamolawicz joined the police department in 1985. The veteran officer is survived by his wife and two children.

The department did not release the cause of death.

November 12, 2022

