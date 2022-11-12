Bayonne Police Captain Paul Jamolawicz dies suddenly while on duty
BAYONNE, N.J. -- Police in Bayonne are mourning the death of one of their own.
In a statement posted on Facebook, Police Chief Robert Geisler said Captain Paul Jamolawicz died suddenly while on duty Friday night.
Police in Bayonne gathered outside the hospital to pay their respects.
Jamolawicz joined the police department in 1985. The veteran officer is survived by his wife and two children.
The department did not release the cause of death.
