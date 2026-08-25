Bayonne, N.J., takes on Ohio in must-win Little League World Series elimination game

After losing to Davenport, Iowa, in the Little League World Series over the weekend, the team from Bayonne, New Jersey, has another chance to stay in the series.

They face the Great Lakes regional champions from Hamilton, Ohio, in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Tuesday. If they win, they stay in the tournament and play again Wednesday, but if they lose, their World Series journey comes to an end.

Bayonne won their first two Little League World Series games before their loss on Sunday. This is the city's first-ever appearance in the Little League World Series, following an undefeated season and their first state and Metro region championship victories.

Die-hard fans aren't giving up on the boys from Bayonne. Residents boarded buses Tuesday to head to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to cheer the players on in person.

"I know that they have great sportsmanship and that they'll do great," resident Isabella Paiz said.

Jaime Lynn and her daughter have gone to all the games.

"It's something I don't think I've experienced in my lifetime," Lynn said. "These boys, they woke Bayonne up."

Ten-year-old Bryce Diaz is proudly heading to Pennsylvania with a baseball in hand.

"One of the kids on the team, his dad's my coach, and he's going to get the team to sign this ball for me," he said.

"We've been to every game, and we're going to keep going," resident Janelle DeBaun said.

Michael Lima's cousin Gabe Garcia is on the team.

"He's been practicing very hard for this moment, and he will win tonight," Lima said.

"I feel like there's a lot of pressure on them, but they're handling it, so go Bayonne," resident Pat Giudice said.

"We get emotional. These little kids are doing so much for this town. It's amazing," resident Steve Hempel said.

At the Little League field, the team has been selling T-shirts reading "Bayonne vs. Everybody."

"Can't keep them on the shelves. This morning, we advertised [shirts would go on sale at] 10 a.m.," Little League board member Jason Esposito said. "There were 30 people at 9:30 this morning at the gates waiting to come in, so it's been great for the community."

A Little League board member says they've sold thousands of dollars worth of T-shirts. All the money is going to family members of team players, and whatever remains goes to Little League.

The team is also warning fans to avoid unofficial gear being sold online.