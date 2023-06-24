Watch CBS News
2 injured after gunman opens fire on vehicle in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a gunman after a double shooting in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Friday along Fifth Avenue.

Witnesses say someone opened fire on a vehicle, causing the driver to crash. A woman in the vehicle was shot in the leg, and a man in the vehicle was shot in the arm.

A witness told CBS2 the gunman was in the street.

"I don't know if he was standing there, where he came from, but he definitely shot up the car and he definitely ran off right after he got off I think six or seven shots," the witness said.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital but are expected to be OK.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 10:29 PM

