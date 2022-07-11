Watch CBS News
Bastille Day street fair takes over Madison Avenue

By CBS New York Team

Bastille Day celebration on Madison Avenue
NEW YORK -- New Yorkers got a taste of Paris while walking along Madison Avenue on Sunday.

The annual Bastille Day street fair was back in action. It celebrates France's national holiday coming up on July 14.

From 59th to 63rd streets, people got to enjoy French-inspired champagne, food, fashion and music.

"This year is very exceptional ... because after two years, we're back," said Tatyana Franck, president of the French Institute Alliance Française. "People are so happy to gather again and to be here and to meet people and to enjoy."

"Having a good time, learning new words, I'm sure new food, and to come see our music and dancing, celebrating. It's the best," performer Paul Beaubrun said.

The French Institute Alliance Française has organized the street fair for more than 20 years. This is the first time it was held on Madison Avenue.

