Demonstrators call for police to be kept off Barnard College campus after arrests at previous protest

Protesters want NYPD to be kept off Barnard College campus

Dozens of demonstrators gathered in front of Barnard College on Thursday, calling for NYPD officers to be kept off campus after nearly a dozen people were arrested at Wednesday's protest.

Police also had a van nearby for anticipated disruptions.

Meanwhile, a van with a digital billboard reading "don't negotiate with terrorist supporters" circled campus, calling for the college president to resign.

Barnard's president has admitted the disruptions, which began last week, are taking a toll on the community.

9 facing charges after Barnard College protest

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Barnard College officials called in the NYPD when police sources say about 50 pro-Palestinian demonstrators held a sit-in protest at the campus library and refused to leave.

In a letter, Barnard's president said she did offer to meet with at least three of the protesters if they removed their masks, but they refused.

Sophomore Noah Lederman said he heard the commotion while taking an exam nearby.

"That's pretty terrifying when you see people just blocking the entrance to your library, research that you're entitled to. They were handing out stickers with pictures of Nasrallah and Sinwar, which are terrorists," Lederman said.

According to police sources, an email was later sent to the school saying a pipe bomb had been placed inside the library, and the writer of the email hoped the device would be detonated by protesters.

The library was evacuated as police investigated. Police say no bomb or explosive device was found in the building.

Nine people were arrested and charged with obstruction of governmental administration, disorderly conduct and trespass.

"Students were screaming for the cops to let go of their fellow community members. Students were thrown to the ground," one student said.

All nine were issued desk appearance tickets and released to appear in court at a later date.