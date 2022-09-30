Watch CBS News
Ballet Hispánico to host "a la calle" block party this weekend in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- As we continue to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, we take a look at a special block party happening this weekend. 

Ballet Hispánico is sponsoring the event called "a la calle," or "to the street."

Founded in 1970, Ballet Hispánico celebrates Hispanic and Latinx culture through dance. 

The company brings diverse communities together in their performances and productions, and their dance training programs empower students of all ages to express their artistry and creativity while honoring their cultural traditions. 

The CEO and Artistic Director Eduardo Vilaro, a Cuban-American dancer, choreographer and educator, joined CBS2 with a preview of what to expect this weekend. 

First published on September 30, 2022 / 10:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

