Safety warning issued about Baby Trend strollers after 14-month-old's death

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A safety warning about certain strollers has been issued after one child died and another was hurt.

It concerns Baby Trend's Sit N' Stand Double and Ultra strollers.

The company and the Consumer Product Safety Commission say a child's head or neck could become trapped between the pivoting front canopy and the arm rest or seat back.

Baby Trend says a 14-month-old died of asphyxiation and a 17-month-old suffered neck bruises.

The canopy should be removed when not in use.

For more information, click here.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 7:28 PM

