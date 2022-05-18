New Jersey declares state of emergency due to nationwide baby formula shortage

TRENTON, N.J. -- A state of emergency has been declared in New Jersey due to the nationwide baby formula shortage.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the executive order Tuesday. The move in part allows for the activation of state price gouging laws.

Anyone who suspects price gouging or unfair business practices in New Jersey can file a complaint online at njconsumeraffairs.gov or by calling 1-800-242-5846.

On Twitter, Murphy said the executive order also coordinates relief efforts and "enables State agencies to take any emergency measures necessary to protect families from issues arising as a result of the baby formula shortage."

Murphy also tweeted, "Additionally, I've spoken with the leaders of two major baby formula companies with a presence in NJ to emphasize the critical nature of the current situation, thank them for their commitment to increasing production capacity, and offer any assistance the State can provide."

New Jersey families in need of help can visit nj.gov/babyformula for more information.

For guidance from @NJDeptofHealth for families impacted by the baby formula shortage, including families who participate in the WIC program, please visit: https://t.co/TZ2oZt6w13 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 17, 2022

In Tennessee, a toddler and a preschooler were hospitalized because they couldn't get a specific baby formula. One was discharged Tuesday. The other remains hospitalized.

Nestle is increasing its shipments of Gerber formula. The company is flying it in from Switzerland and the Netherlands.