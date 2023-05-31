Avoid summer moving stress: Tips for packing, day of plans and your pets

NEW YORK -- Did you know that for more than 100 years, all New Yorkers moved on the same day?

"Moving Day" was held on May 1, a practice that started in colonial times and ended around the 1920s. Businesses would shut down, as the city turned into a giant game of musical chairs.

The city no longer has a designated moving day, but it does have a busy season from Memorial Day to Labor Day. So if you have plans to find a new apartment this summer, you're not alone.

We spoke with Roadway Moving President Ross Sapir for some tips on making your next move a bit less stressful. He covered everything from packing beforehand, to parking and elevators on moving day, as well as what to do with your pets.