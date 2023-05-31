Watch CBS News
Avoid summer moving stress: Tips for packing, day of plans and your pets

By CBS New York Team

How to avoid summer moving stress
NEW YORK -- Did you know that for more than 100 years, all New Yorkers moved on the same day?

"Moving Day" was held on May 1, a practice that started in colonial times and ended around the 1920s. Businesses would shut down, as the city turned into a giant game of musical chairs. 

The city no longer has a designated moving day, but it does have a busy season from Memorial Day to Labor Day. So if you have plans to find a new apartment this summer, you're not alone. 

We spoke with Roadway Moving President Ross Sapir for some tips on making your next move a bit less stressful. He covered everything from packing beforehand, to parking and elevators on moving day, as well as what to do with your pets. 

First published on May 31, 2023 / 8:00 AM

First published on May 31, 2023 / 8:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

