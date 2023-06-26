Watch CBS News
Local News

Family identifies Ava Conklin as victim in deadly Queens crash

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Family identifies Ava Conklin as victim in deadly Queens crash
Family identifies Ava Conklin as victim in deadly Queens crash 00:22

NEW YORK -- The 19-year-old who was struck by a driver and killed in Queens on Saturday has been identified by family members as Ava Conklin.

Her family says Conklin was home from college in Vermont and was waiting for her 14-year-old sister at the bus stop in Far Rockaway before the crash.

Police say the driver, who stayed at the scene, was taken in for questioning and released.

No charges have been filed.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 10:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.