Family identifies Ava Conklin as victim in deadly Queens crash

NEW YORK -- The 19-year-old who was struck by a driver and killed in Queens on Saturday has been identified by family members as Ava Conklin.

Her family says Conklin was home from college in Vermont and was waiting for her 14-year-old sister at the bus stop in Far Rockaway before the crash.

Police say the driver, who stayed at the scene, was taken in for questioning and released.

No charges have been filed.