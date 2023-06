Police: 19-year-old struck by driver, killed in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police say a 19-year-old woman was hit by a driver and killed in Queens on Saturday.

It happened around 4 p.m. in Far Rockaway.

Police say the woman was struck near a bus stop at 108th Street and Rockaway Beach Drive.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

We're told the driver remained at the scene.