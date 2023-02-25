Watch CBS News
Dennis Cho, 20, charged with stabbing his mother to death at their home in Auburndale, Queens

By Jennifer Bisram

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A Queens man accused of stabbing his mother to death was arrested and charged with murder Saturday. 

Police said 20-year-old Dennis Cho killed his mother, 60-year-old Sook Hyun Cho, inside their home on 191st Street in Auburndale on Friday. 

"I saw the cops come really quick. They're running upstairs. I came downstairs to see what's going on. The kids followed me. And then they carried the lady out, you know. He stabbed her, the son," a stunned neighbor told CBS2.

Detectives said they found the woman unresponsive on her bedroom floor. She died at the hospital. 

"I feel very sad. I feel like it's kind of disturbing because we're all family here," said Eddie Ortiz, a neighbor. "Just a normal family. They were very quiet." 

Neighbors told CBS2 police were called to the home several times before.

"They used to argue a lot though, the mother and the son," a neighbor said.   

We're told the suspect's father had lacerations on his hand, neck and head. He is expected to be OK. 

Investigators did not immediately release details on a motive for the woman's death.

First published on February 25, 2023 / 6:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

