Dennis Cho, 20, charged with stabbing his mother to death at their home in Auburndale, Queens

NEW YORK -- A Queens man accused of stabbing his mother to death was arrested and charged with murder Saturday.

Police said 20-year-old Dennis Cho killed his mother, 60-year-old Sook Hyun Cho, inside their home on 191st Street in Auburndale on Friday.

"I saw the cops come really quick. They're running upstairs. I came downstairs to see what's going on. The kids followed me. And then they carried the lady out, you know. He stabbed her, the son," a stunned neighbor told CBS2.

Detectives said they found the woman unresponsive on her bedroom floor. She died at the hospital.

"I feel very sad. I feel like it's kind of disturbing because we're all family here," said Eddie Ortiz, a neighbor. "Just a normal family. They were very quiet."

Neighbors told CBS2 police were called to the home several times before.

"They used to argue a lot though, the mother and the son," a neighbor said.

We're told the suspect's father had lacerations on his hand, neck and head. He is expected to be OK.

Investigators did not immediately release details on a motive for the woman's death.