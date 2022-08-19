NYPD: 2 killed in ATV crash in Long Island City
NEW YORK -- Two people were killed in an ATV crash early Friday morning in Queens.
Police said it happened at around 1:50 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue in Long Island City.
According to police, two men were riding an ATV when it crashed into a semi-truck.
One rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The other died a short time later at the hospital.
Police said the truck driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.
