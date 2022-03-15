At long last there is hope for some Long Island residents who have been begging for clean drinking water

New hope for clean drinking water in Manorville and Calverton on Long Island

MANORVILLE, N.Y. -- Clean, safe drinking water is a service most of us take for granted. But for more than 100 homes in Suffolk County, a long fight for just that has dragged on.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday, there is hope that's about to change.

Manorville resident Ron Martz's drinking glasses have turned cloudy and his tap water smells. Neighbors' bathtubs are corroded and hose water looks oily.

Manorville and Calverton homes have contaminated well water. Tests every three months have turned up cancer-causing chemicals.

"You're looking at a cancer-causing agent coming out of the faucet," Manorville resident Ron Martz said. "Even if you don't drink it, all you have to do it put it on your skin."

"Bottled water, we go through gallons and gallons a week, and it shouldn't be. We didn't put the contaminates in this water. We shouldn't have to deal with it," resident Toni Pawson added.

For years, residents have pleaded for nearby water districts to extend municipal pipes to hook up the community to clean public water.

"We were not asking for anything great. Everyone else has public water, except us," Manorville resident Bill Ebert said. "Just clean drinking water, it's a basic right. Everybody should have it."

When asked if she can even read the chemicals that are in her water?," Pawson said, "I can't even pronounce half of them."

Their community call has been answered. Congress just voted to allocate $7 million to connect their homes. Residents worked with Citizens Campaign for the Environment to make the point clean water is a necessity, not a luxury.

"Volatile, organic chemicals PFAs are contaminating their private wells. They shouldn't have to fear every time they turn on the faucet," the Citizens Campaign's Adrienne Esposito said.

"I still pinch myself every day when I wake up. It took 20 years, but we got it. We are not there yet," Martz said, crossing himself.

There's no celebration yet. Still at issue is whether earmarked money will be enough and there are concerns residents will have to make up the difference.

"The residents didn't do this to the water, themselves, and they have been paying the price this with their health for years. This shouldn't fall on the residents," Manorville resident Kelly McClinchy said.

Residents have long suspected the source of the contamination was the building of Navy jets by Grumman dating back to the 1950s. The Navy has been cleaned up hundreds of acres, but never claimed responsibility for the plume of water outside its gates.

"When the pipe is in the ground, I'll celebrate. Until then, we are still waiting," Martz said.

And worrying about their health.

The federal money was allocated at the request of Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and Congressman Lee Zeldin.