NYPD: 21-year-old man shot in the back in Astoria, gunman wanted

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in the back Thursday night in Queens.

It happened at around 8 p.m. near 19-11 22nd Road in Astoria.

According to police, the 21-year-old man realized he was shot after hearing gunshots and then feeling pain in his back.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police did not immediately say if the man was targeted or if it was a random shooting.

