NYPD: 21-year-old man shot in the back in Astoria, gunman wanted

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a gunman who shot a man in the back Thursday night in Queens

It happened at around 8 p.m. near 19-11 22nd Road in Astoria

According to police, the 21-year-old man realized he was shot after hearing gunshots and then feeling pain in his back. 

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and is expected to be OK. 

Police did not immediately say if the man was targeted or if it was a random shooting. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

