ASPCA-NYPD partnership yielded nearly 6,000 animal cruelty rescues over 9 years, study shows

An analysis by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals revealed that the organization rescued over 5,700 animals from 2,783 cruelty cases across New York City between 2013 and 2022. The report will be released on Monday, at the start of National Pet Month, and highlights a partnership with the New York City Police Department.

Since the inception of the partnership in 2014, the ASPCA has seen a nearly 300% increase in the number of suspected animal cruelty victims, according to Alyssa Fleck, a spokesperson for the organization. There is no other comparable cooperation between law enforcement and the ASPCA anywhere else in the country.

Neglect is suspected to be the most commonly encountered form of animal cruelty, and dogs make up 80% of cases handled. The study defines animal neglect as "failure to provide sufficient food and water, appropriate shelter, and other care including grooming, veterinary care and proper socialization."

According to the report, animal cruelty usually occurs in the context of domestic violence, and smaller pets are vulnerable to non-accidental injuries that often lead to death.

Over 1,200 animal crimes arrests made in NYC in 10 years, data shows

The ASPCA fears that many incidents go unreported. For instance, cats make up 43% of the pet population in the United States, but only make up 15% of cases in New York City.

The ASPCA has trained over 30,000 NYPD officers to recognize and respond to animal cruelty. As a result, the department also created its Animal Cruelty Investigations Squad, dedicated to investigating animal-related crimes across the city.

"More than a decade of coordinated efforts to combat animal cruelty has demonstrated the effectiveness of inter-agency partnerships, comprehensive investigative techniques, and the expansion of veterinary forensics," said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO.

All five boroughs' prosecutor's offices in New York City now have assistant district attorneys dedicated to animal crimes cases. This effort, combined with the NYPD's increased enforcement, has led to more than 1,200 arrests in the past decade, according to data shared by Fleck.

The ASPCA has assisted with thousands of cases, and their forensic veterinarians have testified in court 250 times.

Seventy-five percent of the cats and dogs who have been rescued by the partnership have "either been directly adopted from the ASPCA, placed with partner shelters for adoption, or returned to their owner" in instances where the owner is not the one being investigated for suspected cruelty.

CBS News reached out to the NYPD about the study, but has not yet heard back.