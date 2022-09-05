As search continues for suspects, workers describe Saturday's wild multi-car crash on UES

Search on for suspects in crash and robbery on Upper East Side

Search on for suspects in crash and robbery on Upper East Side

Search on for suspects in crash and robbery on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is still hunting for the suspects behind a wild car crash and robbery that took place over the weekend on the Upper East Side.

Two cars were caught on camera colliding along Second Avenue before a man jumped out his car with a gun and robbed the other driver.

CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with witnesses who described the scary moments as it all unfolded.

"I've never seen anything like that in this neighborhood," Robert Romano, of Lisa's on Second Gift Shop, said Monday. "We had customers here, so instantly I locked the front door yelled at everyone to get to the back of the store

In the middle of the afternoon on Labor Day Weekend, there was a chaotic scene -- two cars driving the wrong way side by side up Second Avenue.

A black Mercedes is seen crashing into a silver SUV not once but twice end ending up at the corner of East 91st Street.

"I come out and we see the car driving the wrong way down the street over there and swerving back around," said Jake Everhart of Milton Restaurant.

As video shows, a passenger then gets out of the Mercedes with a gun before reaching into the silver Toyota and taking off with an undetermined amount of cash from the 56-year-old victim.

"He opens the door with a pistol in his hand and starts banging the glass on the passenger side," Romano said.

"This is such a quiet nice neighborhood, people walking their dogs, kids in hand, and to hear like an accident like that happened, I don't know what to do," said Samantha Hidalgo of Chicken Insider.

It all unfolded at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and despite both cars briefly hopping onto the sidewalk, thankfully, no one nearby was hurt.

However, witnesses said it could have been a lot worse.

"We were all just in shock and they pinned the car up against the wall and someone in here was like, 'Oh, he has a gun.' We all ran to the back of the restaurant. We were hiding," Everhart said.

"The Milton, with the seating right there. Imagine if it happened the other way around. It would be have been devastating," Hidalgo added.

Police say no one was physically injured and believe the robber and the victim knew each other.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.