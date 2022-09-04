Police: Man robbed after car crash on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a car crash and robbery on the Upper East Side.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when a black Mercedes and a silver Toyota collided at 91st Street and Second Avenue.

Police say someone who was in the Mercedes then allegedly pulled out a gun and stole a bag of cash from a 55-year-old man in the Toyota. He then got back in the Mercedes and sped away.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

No arrests have been made.