Bronx native Army veteran Evan Marcy to receive mortgage-free home from Building Homes for Heroes

NEW YORK -- A hero who fought for this country, made painful personal sacrifices and, along the way, earned a Purple Heart and other honors will receive a heartwarming gift.

Thirty-nine-year-old Army veteran Evan Marcy is familiar with the surroundings at the Engine 50, Ladder 19, Battalion 26 stationhouse in Morrisania, the Bronx. His father, Duane, is a retired firefighter who started his FDNY career there.

The father watched his son with pride as it was made official that the 39-year-old gets a mortgage-free home in September from the nonprofit group Building Homes for Heroes, in partnership with members of the cycling firefighters with FDNY 343 Ride.

"I'm looking forward to the future," Evan Marcy said.

Right out of high school, he enlisted and spent five years as an Army photographer. In 2009, he was deployed to Afghanistan, where, during a firefight, he was shot and his left leg was amputated.

After his medical discharge in 2011, he earned his college degree and settled in New Orleans, helping make military training videos.

Receiving the Purple Heart was an honor, and so is this.

He relocates back to the Northeast and is eager to hike, study and help others.

CBS2's Dave Carlin asked him about his path to overcome loss and thrive.

"It's been a long time," Evan Marcy said. "You get further away from the initial incident ... It's really still up to the individual strength. You can't do everything for them and you try to help, but everybody has their own difficult journey."

Making a 70-mile trip to be at the Bronx fire station were VIPs from East Haven, Marcy's new home.

"We will welcome Evan with open arms," East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora said.

Many in attendance at the Bronx ceremony will be up in New Haven in September when renovations are done and house keys are handed over to this hero.