Armed suspects accused of stealing $1,000 from deli in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Queens deli at knifepoint early Saturday morning. 

It happened at around 2:40 a.m. at the Sophia Deli and Grocery on Main Street in Flushing

According to police, two men wearing all black clothes entered the deli, then one showed a knife while the other stole cash. 

The suspects got away with about $1,000, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on February 4, 2023 / 9:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

