Funeral today for Eastchester teacher Arlene O'Neill, killed in apparent murder-suicide

Retired NYPD detective shoots, kills wife, himself in Yonkers, police say

Retired NYPD detective shoots, kills wife, himself in Yonkers, police say

Retired NYPD detective shoots, kills wife, himself in Yonkers, police say

YONKERS, N.Y. -- The Yonkers and Eastchester communities are paying their final respects to Arlene O'Neill, a mother and teacher killed last week in a suspected murder-suicide.

O'Neill was the mother of three sons and taught fifth grade at the Anne Hutchinson School in Eastchester.

She was fatally shot last week by her retired NYPD detective husband, Sean O'Neill, who died by suicide, Yonkers Police said.

Memorial services began Tuesday, and her funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Annunciation Church in Yonkers.

Yonkers City Hall clock tower lit up in green

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said the City Hall clock tower will be lit up in green Wednesday night in O'Neill's honor.

Spano called her a "beloved mother, teacher and active community member."

"As we start a new week, I encourage you to say a prayer for the Connolly family. I ask you to pray for the three boys they left behind," the mayor wrote on social media.

The mayor also reminded anyone facing a mental health crisis to reach out and call 988, a 24/7 hotline.

Eastchester schools "Go Green for Arlene"

The Eastchester School District will hold a candlelight vigil Thursday on the high school's turf field, and attendees are encouraged to wear green in memory of their beloved teacher.

"Stand beside your neighbors, colleagues, friends and family members, as we honor the memory of a beloved educator who touched countless lives and had an immeasurable impact on our community," the district posted.

According to her obituary, O'Neill was a lifelong Yonkers resident who attended elementary and high school there before earning a bachelor's degree from Pace University and two master's degrees from Lehman University. She taught for 26 years, first in Yonkers public schools and then in Eastchester.

"Arlene was loved and respected by her colleagues and students alike. She was passionate about her role as an educator and found it deeply rewarding," her obituary reads. "She loved her students beyond measure and still kept in touch with some after all these years. She even inspired some to follow in her foot steps."

Tragedy on Chittenden Avenue

Last Wednesday, Yonkers police were called to a home on Chittenden Avenue, where they found the bodies.

Sources told CBS News New York the couple's marriage was under stress.

Their three sons were home at the time of the shooting, and they are now being cared for by relatives.

Arlene O'Neill's obituary goes on to say, "Above all, her most-adored past time was going on nonstop adventures with her three boys, who were the loves of her life. The boys were her entire universe and she would have moved mountains for them."

She is also survived by her mother, sister and brothers, and will be remembered for her larger-than-life spirit, beautiful eyes, bright smile and infectious energy, the obituary says.

Sean O'Neill previously worked for the NYPD's Joint Terrorism Task Force before retiring from the department in 2023.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text 988 to speak with a trained, caring counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also chat online with a counselor at 988lifeline.org.